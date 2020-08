Tres náufragos salvan su vida gracias a un gran SOS escrito en la arena

Bravo zulu to the @USCG, @usairforce, @usairforce and Federated States of Micronesia responders who successfully rescued three stranded mariners from the island of Pikelot, Yap, Monday!

Story: https://t.co/PjMEwtA0TQ#Teamwork @INDOPACOM @USCGPACAREA @AusintheUS pic.twitter.com/vfwczxnMSE