Rome (Italy), 14/07/2022.- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (C) leaves the Quirinal Palace after talks with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Italy, 14 July 2022. Mattarella has not accepted Draghi's resignation, inviting him to go to the Chambers to assess the situation. (Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI | MASSIMO PERCOSSI