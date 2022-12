Washington (Usa), 13/12/2022.- National Nuclear Security Administration Deputy Administrator for Defense Programs Marvin Adams holds up a mock target assembly containing a hohlraum, during the announcement of a major scientific breakthrough in fusion energy by researchers at National Nuclear Security Administration's (NNSA) Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, at the Department of Energy in Washington, DC, USA, 13 December 2022. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS | MICHAEL REYNOLDS