Al menos 12 muertos y 25 heridos tras volcar un autobús en Indonesia

PADANG PANJANG (Indonesia), 06/05/2025.- A handout photo made available by the Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers working on an overturned bus after a crash in Padang Panjang, West Sumatra, Indonesia, 06 May 2025. At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured following the accident, according to the police. EFE/EPA/BASARNAS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES | BASARNAS HANDOUT