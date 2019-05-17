Milla Jovovich confiesa que abortó hace dos años y «fue terrible»

Con motivo de la aprobación de la ley que tipifica como delito grave la práctica del aborto en Alabama, la actriz Milla Jovovich ha confesado que abortó hace dos años. Con la citada ley, se castigará la interrupción del embarazo con hasta 99 años de prisión o cadena perpetua a los profesionales que lo practiquen.
«El aborto ya es lo suficientemente duro para las mujeres a nivel emocional como para que tengan que practicarlo en condiciones potencialmente inseguras e insalubres», ha reflexionado la modelo en la red social Instagram.
Jovovich ha confesado que en el año 2017, cuando se encontraba rodando en Europa del Este, «estaba embarazada de 4 meses y medio. Entré en parto prematuro y me dijeron que tenía que estar despierta durante todo la operación. Fue una de los las experiencias más horribles que he vivido. Todavía tengo pesadillas. Estaba sola y desamparada».
I don’t like to get political and I try to only do it if a really have to and this is one of those times. If someone doesn’t want to continue reading, you have been warned. Our rights as women to obtain safe abortions by experienced doctors are again at stake. Last Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a draconian bill into law that outlaws all abortions after six weeks — before most women even realize they’re pregnant — including in cases of RAPE OR INCEST. This makes Georgia the sixth state to pass such a restrictive six-week abortion ban, joining Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa, and North Dakota. These laws haven’t been passed yet, but lawmakers in these states are trying. Abortion is hard enough for women on an emotional level without having to go through it in potentially unsafe and unsanitary conditions. I myself went through an emergency abortion 2 years ago. I was 4 1/2 months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe. I went into pre term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless. When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns. I spiraled into one of the worst depressions of my life and had to work extremely hard to find my way out. I took time off of my career. I isolated myself for months and had to keep a strong face for my two amazing kids. I started gardening, eating healthier and going to the gym everyday because I didn’t want to jump into taking anti depressants unless I had tried every other alternative. Thank God I was able to find my way out of that personal hell without turning to medication, but the memory of what I went through and what I lost will be with me till the day I die. Abortion is a nightmare at its best. No woman wants to go through that. But we have to fight to make sure our rights are preserved to obtain a safe one if we need to. I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake. #prochoice #prochoicegeneration
La ucraniana añade que «cuando pienso en que las mujeres tienen que hacer frente a los abortos en condiciones aún peores que yo debido a las nuevas leyes, se me revuelve el estómago. Tuve que pasar por una de las peores depresiones de mi vida y luché mucho por salir de ella. El recuerdo de lo que viví estará conmigo hasta el día de mi muerte». Finalmente, concluye: «El aborto es una pesadilla. Ninguna mujer quiere pasar por eso. Pero tenemos que luchar y asegurarnos de que nuestros derechos se protejan».
La mencionada ley aprobada en Alabama es la más restrictiva en la materia de todo Estados Unidos y desafía la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo que en 1973 otorgó a las mujeres el derecho a la interrupción del embarazo.
#AlabamaAbortionBan #Alabama #AlabamaSenate #NoUterusNoOpinion #PlannedParenthood #ProChoice I love you Alabama prayers to all women and young girls here are my thoughts: pic.twitter.com/LqmVyV8qsA— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) 15 de mayo de 2019
Con el hashtah #youknowme muchas celebridades se han movilizado en redes. Un ejemplo de ello es la cantante Lady Gaga, que ha manifestado: «es una indignación prohibir el aborto en este periodo de Alabama. Es una atrocidad porque excluye a las que han sido violadas o están experimentando incesto con consentimiento o sin él».