Milla Jovovich confiesa que abortó hace dos años y «fue terrible»

Con motivo de la aprobación de la ley que tipifica como delito grave la práctica del aborto en Alabama, la actriz Milla Jovovich ha confesado que abortó hace dos años. Con la citada ley, se castigará la interrupción del embarazo con hasta 99 años de prisión o cadena perpetua a los profesionales que lo practiquen.

«El aborto ya es lo suficientemente duro para las mujeres a nivel emocional como para que tengan que practicarlo en condiciones potencialmente inseguras e insalubres», ha reflexionado la modelo en la red social Instagram.

Jovovich ha confesado que en el año 2017, cuando se encontraba rodando en Europa del Este, «estaba embarazada de 4 meses y medio. Entré en parto prematuro y me dijeron que tenía que estar despierta durante todo la operación. Fue una de los las experiencias más horribles que he vivido. Todavía tengo pesadillas. Estaba sola y desamparada».

La ucraniana añade que «cuando pienso en que las mujeres tienen que hacer frente a los abortos en condiciones aún peores que yo debido a las nuevas leyes, se me revuelve el estómago. Tuve que pasar por una de las peores depresiones de mi vida y luché mucho por salir de ella. El recuerdo de lo que viví estará conmigo hasta el día de mi muerte». Finalmente, concluye: «El aborto es una pesadilla. Ninguna mujer quiere pasar por eso. Pero tenemos que luchar y asegurarnos de que nuestros derechos se protejan».

La mencionada ley aprobada en Alabama es la más restrictiva en la materia de todo Estados Unidos y desafía la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo que en 1973 otorgó a las mujeres el derecho a la interrupción del embarazo.

#AlabamaAbortionBan #Alabama #AlabamaSenate #NoUterusNoOpinion #PlannedParenthood #ProChoice I love you Alabama prayers to all women and young girls here are my thoughts: pic.twitter.com/LqmVyV8qsA