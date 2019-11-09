Esta es la nueva tendencia que arrasa en Instagram

Los usuarios de Instagram no paran de sorprendernos. Durante los últimos días se ha convertido en tendencia una extravagante práctica. Se trata de asolearse el ano, y como no, compartirlo en la red.
Este ejercicio, conocido en inglés como butthole sunning, consiste en exponer el ano a la luz solar durante unos 30 segundos. Los adeptos a esta curiosa práctica defienden que asolearse el ano aporta beneficios para la salud.
Aún así, advierten de que no hay que excederse en los tiempos ya que es una zona delicada.
🌞Perenium Sunning🌞 For the past few weeks I have included sunning my bum & yoni🌺 into my daily rising routine. • ☀️Many of you have been asking about the benefits of this practice: ⚡️30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole is the equivalent of a full day of sunlight with your clothes on!⚡️ Taught by @ra_of_earth & @certifiedhealthnut (This is an ancient Taoist practice that’s been around for a while!) Things I’ve noticed personally In my reality since I’ve implemented this: 🌞Surges of energy almost immediately! 🌞Better Sleep 🌞Better connection to my Sexual energy & control of my Life Force⚡️ 🌞So much Creativity flowing through my life!!🧡 🌞Attracting my desires & intentions with ease. 🌞Attracting soul tribe & people who are on the same frequency and wavelength as me. • ☀️I’m spending a maximum of 5 minutes in the morning doing this. @ra_of_earth teaches that 30 seconds is more than enough sunshine exposure down there! ☕️This is truly more energizing than slamming cups of coffee and is a great alternative to consuming neurotoxic coffee & caffeine that can disrupt your adrenal gland health.☕️ 🌞This is such a simple game changing practice!! ⚡️Try it out & let me know your experience⚡️ ☀️You can do this any time the sun is out... I prefer early in the morning!☀️ #NakedInNature
#ButtholeSunning with @certifiedhealthnut and @jessewynyard at @man.tribe - brought into modern day awareness by the awesome @ra_of_earth 🙏 “In a mere 30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole, you will receive more energy from this electric node than you would in an entire day being outside with your clothes on” - Ra.
