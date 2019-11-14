El perro que nació con una cola en la cabeza y todo el mundo quiere adoptar

Hay un golden retriever que causa furor en las redes sociales. La historia de Narwhal podría ser la de muchos otros perros abandonados y rescatados de la calle, pero una pequeña malformación le ha lanzado a la fama y ahora son muchos los que quieren adoptarlo.
La ONG Mac’s Mission salvó al perro, de tan solo 10 meses, del frío y, tras pasar por el veterinario, publicó en Facebook: «La cola extra no está conectada a nada y su único uso es hacerlo el cachorro más feliz de la historia».
The million dollar question about Narwhals extra tail on his face. Is it connected and does it wag? The extra tail is not connected to anything and has no real use other than making him the COOLEST PUPPY EVER! One of our followers said, “It appears they assembled the puppy wrong. Always follow the directions people!” This is a true experience of having “extra parts” during assembly. Dr. Heuring said there is no real reason at this time for the unicorn tail to be removed (and we all wish it wagged)!! Pretty sure the staff at Cape Small also gushed all over this little nugget! The unicorn face tail does not bother Narwhal and he never slows down just like any normal puppy. He seems completely healthy other than some usual puppy worms he got meds for. He is not available for adoption immediately as we want him to grow a bit more and truly make sure the tail doesn’t become a bother or problem. Right now he is pretty much the most unique amazing example of what we do here and we are so thankful to have the chance to be part of his journey. Thank you everyone for helping us help them! Love, MacBigFosterBro #macsmission #iampitbullstrong #narwhal #narwhalthemagicalunicornpuppy #reallifeunicorn #unicorn #adopt #foster #rescue #specializeinspecial
El perro ha sido bautizado como ‘Narwhal, el pequeño unicornio peludo mágico’. La ONG tiene intención de que alguna familia lo adopte, pero ha preferido esperar de momento. Su historia ha conmovido a los usuarios de las redes sociales, que no han dudado en hacer donativos para ayudar a cubrir los gastos médicos y otras necesidades de Narwhal.