La lista de 12 'papables' para sustituir a Francisco

MELBOURNE (Australia), 22/04/2025.- Church goers look on at a picture of Pope Francis during an early morning mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral following his death in Melbourne, Australia, 22 April 2025. Pope Francis died on 21 April 2025 at the age of 88, according to the Holy See. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina. On 17 December 1936, he was appointed leader of the Catholic Church on 13 March 2013, succeeding Pontiff Emeritus Benedict XVI. (Papa, Santa Sede) EFE/EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT | JAMES ROSS