El legendario boxeador George Foreman fallece a los 76 años

03/03/1973 Mar. 03, 1973 - George Foreman World Heavyweight Champion Attends A Reception In London: George Foreman who took the world heavyweight title from Joe Fraxier in January, has arrived in London to make several personal appearances.Today he attended a reception given by Jack Solomons at the Hertford Club off Park Lane. Keystone Photo Shows:- George Foreman shows off his fist - at today's reception. CULTURA Europa Press/Contacto/Keystone Pictures USA | Europa Press/Contacto/Keystone P