En 2019, Podemos y Més consiguieron el 27 por ciento de los votos, ahora Sumar Més ha obtenido el 22 por ciento. Mientras, el PSOE ha conseguido crecer 7 puntos y volver a ser el más votado en este municipio. El PP se queda con el 6 % que tenía Ciudadanos y suma 3 puntos más. El bloque de izquierdas se impone 55 a 42 por ciento.
Resultados al Congreso en Mercadal (Es)
2023 / Resultados electorales
|Candidatura
|Votos
|Porcentaje
|0029 PSIB-PSOE
|PSIB-PSOE
|802
|33,16
|0005 PP
|PP
|760
|31,43
|0030 MÉS MALLORCA I MENORCA - SUMAR
|MÉS MALLORCA I MENORCA - SUMAR
|536
|22,16
|0006 VOX
|VOX
|259
|10,71
|0007 PACMA
|PACMA
|21
|0,86
|0001 FO
|FO
|4
|0,16
|0009 RECORTES CERO
|RECORTES CERO
|2
|0,08
|0015 PCTE
|PCTE
|2
|0,08
2019 / Resultados electorales
|Candidatura
|Votos
|Porcentaje
|0094 PSOE
|PSOE
|491
|26,45
|0083 PP
|PP
|413
|22,25
|0075 PODEMOS
|PODEMOS
|409
|22,03
|0116 VOX
|VOX
|208
|11,20
|0049 MÉS-ESQ
|MÉS-ESQ
|136
|7,32
|0018 Cs
|Cs
|115
|6,19
|0050 M PAÍS
|M PAÍS
|33
|1,77
|0055 PACMA
|PACMA
|28
|1,50
|0101 RECORTES CERO-GV
|RECORTES CERO-GV
|4
|0,21
|0073 P-LIB
|P-LIB
|1
|0,05
