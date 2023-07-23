Redacción MenorcaEs Mercadal23/07/23 23:00
En 2019, Podemos y Més consiguieron el 27 por ciento de los votos, ahora Sumar Més ha obtenido el 22 por ciento. Mientras, el PSOE ha conseguido crecer 7 puntos y volver a ser el más votado en este municipio. El PP se queda con el 6 % que tenía Ciudadanos y suma 3 puntos más. El bloque de izquierdas se impone 55 a 42 por ciento.

Resultados al Congreso en Mercadal (Es)


Diputados

Mayoría absoluta
0029 PSIB-PSOEPSIB-PSOE
0005 PPPP
0030 MÉS MALLORCA I MENORCA - SUMARMÉS MALLORCA I MENORCA - SUMAR
0006 VOXVOX
2023 / Resultados electorales
Candidatura Votos Porcentaje
0029 PSIB-PSOEPSIB-PSOE80233,16
0005 PPPP76031,43
0030 MÉS MALLORCA I MENORCA - SUMARMÉS MALLORCA I MENORCA - SUMAR53622,16
0006 VOXVOX25910,71
0007 PACMAPACMA210,86
0001 FOFO40,16
0009 RECORTES CERORECORTES CERO20,08
0015 PCTEPCTE20,08
2019 / Resultados electorales
Candidatura Votos Porcentaje
0094 PSOEPSOE49126,45
0083 PPPP41322,25
0075 PODEMOSPODEMOS40922,03
0116 VOXVOX20811,20
0049 MÉS-ESQMÉS-ESQ1367,32
0018 CsCs1156,19
0050 M PAÍSM PAÍS331,77
0055 PACMAPACMA281,50
0101 RECORTES CERO-GVRECORTES CERO-GV40,21
0073 P-LIBP-LIB10,05
