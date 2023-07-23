El PP también gana en Alaior con el 39 % de los votos (en las locales consiguió casi el 56). En este municipio las fuerzas de los dos bloques están muy igualadas.
Resultados al Congreso en Alaior
2023 / Resultados electorales
|Candidatura
|Votos
|Porcentaje
|0005 PP
|PP
|1.839
|39,23
|0029 PSIB-PSOE
|PSIB-PSOE
|1.437
|30,65
|0030 MÉS MALLORCA I MENORCA - SUMAR
|MÉS MALLORCA I MENORCA - SUMAR
|870
|18,56
|0006 VOX
|VOX
|428
|9,13
|0007 PACMA
|PACMA
|28
|0,59
|0015 PCTE
|PCTE
|11
|0,23
|0009 RECORTES CERO
|RECORTES CERO
|10
|0,21
|0001 FO
|FO
|8
|0,17
2019 / Resultados electorales
|Candidatura
|Votos
|Porcentaje
|0083 PP
|PP
|1.274
|31,01
|0094 PSOE
|PSOE
|1.000
|24,34
|0075 PODEMOS
|PODEMOS
|864
|21,03
|0116 VOX
|VOX
|398
|9,68
|0018 Cs
|Cs
|210
|5,11
|0049 MÉS-ESQ
|MÉS-ESQ
|173
|4,21
|0050 M PAÍS
|M PAÍS
|89
|2,16
|0055 PACMA
|PACMA
|47
|1,14
|0101 RECORTES CERO-GV
|RECORTES CERO-GV
|11
|0,26
|0073 P-LIB
|P-LIB
|6
|0,14
|0098 PUM+J
|PUM+J
|5
|0,12
