El PP también gana en Alaior con el 39 % de los votos (en las locales consiguió casi el 56). En este municipio las fuerzas de los dos bloques están muy igualadas.

En las elecciones de este domingo, gana la izquierda por 40 votos (2.307 para PSOE y Sumas Més por 2.267 de PP y Vox). Los dos grandes partidos son los que más crecen respecto a 2019.

Resultados al Congreso en Alaior

Candidatura Votos Porcentaje
0005 PPPP1.83939,23
0029 PSIB-PSOEPSIB-PSOE1.43730,65
0030 MÉS MALLORCA I MENORCA - SUMARMÉS MALLORCA I MENORCA - SUMAR87018,56
0006 VOXVOX4289,13
0007 PACMAPACMA280,59
0015 PCTEPCTE110,23
0009 RECORTES CERORECORTES CERO100,21
0001 FOFO80,17
2019 / Resultados electorales
Candidatura Votos Porcentaje
0083 PPPP1.27431,01
0094 PSOEPSOE1.00024,34
0075 PODEMOSPODEMOS86421,03
0116 VOXVOX3989,68
0018 CsCs2105,11
0049 MÉS-ESQMÉS-ESQ1734,21
0050 M PAÍSM PAÍS892,16
0055 PACMAPACMA471,14
0101 RECORTES CERO-GVRECORTES CERO-GV110,26
0073 P-LIBP-LIB60,14
0098 PUM+JPUM+J50,12
