<h4 style="text-align: center;">Amb es pressupost fixat,<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">Mallorca s'end\u00fa s'ambosta,<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">i pes cap de Ma\u00f3 s'aposta<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">boni tot lo que ha arribat,<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;"><em>p'ro<\/em> hora de sa veritat<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">fer sa inversi\u00f3 \u00e9s lo que costa,<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">de tot lo que es pressuposta<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">sols n'arriba la meitat.<\/h4>
