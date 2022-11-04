Placeholder
Amb es pressupost fixat,

Mallorca s'endú s'ambosta,

i pes cap de Maó s'aposta

boni tot lo que ha arribat,

p'ro hora de sa veritat

fer sa inversió és lo que costa,

de tot lo que es pressuposta

sols n'arriba la meitat.