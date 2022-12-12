<h4 style="text-align: center;">Perdre es temps i sa llavor,<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">que un mol\u00ed no se repari...<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">Que es rendiment \u00e9s precari?<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">Id\u00f2, fora subvenci\u00f3;<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">tal vegada, a lo millor,<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">tamb\u00e9 f\u00f3ra necessari<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">d'aplicar tal condici\u00f3<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">amb es sou des funcionari.<\/h4>
