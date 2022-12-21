Zès Coll21/12/22 6:49
Més tost, açò és un excés

perquè es bus és necessari,

idò, deixa en plan confés

es qui viu a un lloc forani,

amb sa casa és al revés,

amb s'aval hipotecari,

es d'aquí viu tan precari

que es ven tot as estrangers.