<h4 style="text-align: center;">M\u00e9s tost, a\u00e7\u00f2 \u00e9s un exc\u00e9s<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">perqu\u00e8 es bus \u00e9s necessari,<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">id\u00f2, deixa en plan conf\u00e9s<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">es qui viu a un lloc forani,<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">amb sa casa \u00e9s al rev\u00e9s,<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">amb s'aval hipotecari,<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">es d'aqu\u00ed viu tan precari<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">que es ven tot as estrangers.<\/h4>\r\n<p><\/p>
