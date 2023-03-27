<h4 style="text-align: center;">Sense resultats iguals<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">i sense poder elegir,<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">r\u00e8cords podem 'conseguir<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">o versionar fets locals:<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">s'exc\u00e9s de cotxes reals<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">que travessen es cam\u00ed<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">o es talaiot menorqu\u00ed<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">fet de notes musicals.<\/h4>\r\n<h6><a href="https:\/\/www.menorca.info\/menorca\/local\/2023\/03\/27\/1906967\/seis-puntos-carreteras-menorca-superaron-record-trafico-2022.html">Cotxos<\/a><\/h6>\r\n<h6><a href="https:\/\/www.menorca.info\/menorca\/cultura\/2023\/03\/27\/1906965\/talaiot-piedra-angular-marco-mezquida.html">Talaiot<\/a><\/h6>
