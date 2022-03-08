Refugees from Mariupol in Rostov region

Veselo-voznesenka (Russian Federation), 07/03/2022.- Refugees from Mariupol cross the border of Ukraine and Russia at the border crossing Veselo-Voznesenka in the Rostov region, Russia, 07 March 2022. The Interdepartmental Coordination Center for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine on 07 March reported that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation declare a regime of silence and from 10 am open humanitarian corridors from four cities in Ukraine - Kyiv, Kharkov, Sumy and Mariupol. Later, Kyiv refused to open the humanitarian corridors proposed by Russia. Thousands of people want to leave Mariupol, but only 500 people managed to get out of there. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in the Donbas with the aim of demilitarising and denazifying Ukraine, as well as bringing to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians. Martial law has been introduced in Ukraine, explosions are heard in many cities, including Kiev. (Abierto, Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ARKADY BUDNITSKY | ARKADY BUDNITSKY

Redacción DigitalEfe Palma 8/03/22 09:33
0

Ucrania ha anunciado este martes la apertura de un corredor humanitario para evacuar a la población civil de Sumy, en el noreste del país, según ha informado la viceprimera ministra y ministra para la Reintegración de los Territorios Temporalmente Ocupados, Iryna Vereshchuk. «Se acordó un alto el fuego a lo largo de la ruta a partir de las 09.00 hora local (07.00)», ha indicado en un videomensaje, para añadir que el corredor estará abierto hasta las 21.00 hora local (19.00 GMT) y el trayecto se hará entre Sumy, Golubivka, Lojvitsa, Lubny y Poltava.



Noticias relacionadas
Moscú asegura que «silenciará su artillería» para abrir corredores humanitarios con destino a Rusia

Moscú asegura que «silenciará su artillería» cinco horas para abrir corredores humanitarios

Más noticias relacionadas (1)

Los primeros autobuses y automóviles que se han sumado a la operación de evacuación de civiles de Sumy, abandonaron esta población del noreste de Ucrania en el marco del corredor humanitario abierto este martes, confirmó Kirill Timoshenko, jefe adjunto de la Oficina del Presidente ucraniano. «A Sumy se le dio un corredor humanitario, se inició la primera etapa de evacuación», escribió Timoshenko en su cuenta de Telegram, en la que publicó un vídeo de los primeros autobuses y vehículos privados que salen de la ciudad, de casi 270.000 habitantes. El jefe de la administración estatal regional de Sumy, Dmitro Zhyvytskyy, confirmó en la misma red social que «la primera columna salió de la ciudad a las 09.00» hora local (07.00 GMT), escoltada por un vehículo de la Cruz Roja, según se puede ver en un breve video. Agregó que la segunda columna de vehículos saldrá hacia las 13.00 hora local (11.00 GMT).

Refugees from Mariupol in Rostov region
Autobuses para evacuar civiles en la región de Rostov. EFE

Refugees from Mariupol in Rostov region

Refugees from Mariupol in Rostov region

En un mensaje previo, Zhyvytskyy aseguró que está trabajando con el Ayuntamiento y dos diputados para organizar la salida de la ciudad. «Unimos todas las fuerzas y organizamos el transporte en la medida de lo posible», escribió, al tiempo que pidió a los ciudadanos que, si pueden, utilicen su propio vehículo para ayudar a los familiares a abandonar la urbe. La ruta establecida prevé el traslado de los civiles que quieran abandonar la ciudad de Sumy hasta la de Poltava, situada a unos 175 kilómetros al sur. Las autoridades ucranianas anunciaron este martes un alto y la apertura de un corredor humanitario para la evacuación de la población civil de Sumy que estará abierto hasta las 21.00 hora local (19.00 GMT), cuyo trayecto se hará entre Sumy, Golubivka, Lojvitsa, Lubny y Poltava. Sumy fue anoche objeto de un ataque ruso contra edificios residenciales, en el que murieron nueve personas, entre ellas dos niños, según el Servicio Estatal de Emergencias ucraniano, cifra que el asesor del Ministerio del Interior Antón Gerashchenko elevó a 18. «Anoche, los pilotos fascistas rusos cometieron otro crimen contra la humanidad en Sumy. Se lanzaron bombas de 500 kilogramos sobre edificios residenciales (...)», escribió en Telegram, donde dijo que la limpieza de los escombros continúa y que puede haber más víctimas.