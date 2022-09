«As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief.»

- His Majesty The King

➡️ https://t.co/IWS8bdYBMe pic.twitter.com/oXVjmSfRyn

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 18, 2022