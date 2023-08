Namie (Japan), 24/08/2023.- A man walks on a breakwater wall at Ukedo fishing port, near the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant (background), in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, 24 August 2023, a few hours before the release of treated radioactive water into the sea. On 24 August in the early afternoon, plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. (TEPCO) started the discharge of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific ocean despite opposition of local fishermen and some neighbouring countries. It shall take as long as 30 years to complete the release of the treated radioactive water from more than 1,000 tanks. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON | FRANCK ROBICHON