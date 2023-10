Koh Samui (Thailand), 26/10/2023.- Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, father of Spanish chef Daniel Sancho Bronchalo (L) arrives for his son's murder case court trial at Koh Samui Provincial Court in Koh Samui island, Thailand, 26 October 2023. Thai police arrested 29-year-old Spanish national Daniel Sancho Bronchalo who is accused of killing Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga and dismembering his body before dumping some parts in a rubbish dump and other parts including his head in the sea, police said. (España, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/SITTHIPONG CHAROENJAI | SITTHIPONG CHAROENJAI