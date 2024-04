Kigali (Rwanda), 07/04/2024.- The President of Rwanda Paul Kagame delivers a speech during the commemoration ceremony of the 30th anniversary of the Tutsi genocide, also known as Kwibuka 30, in Kigali, Rwanda, 07 April 2024. Starting in 07 April 1994 and lasting until 15 July 1994 during the Rwandan Civil War, 800,000 people were killed by ethnic Hutu extremists targeting members of the minority Tutsi community. (Ruanda) EFE/EPA/MOISE NIYONZIMA | MOISE NIYONZIMA