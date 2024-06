Paris (France), 05/06/2024.- US President Joe Biden (C) disembarks from the 'Air Force One' as he arrives at Paris Orly airport, near Paris, France, 05 June 2024. US President Biden arrived in France to attend the commemoration ceremonies on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Normandy landings of Western Allied forces on 06 June 1944 that initiated the liberation of western Europe during World War II. (Francia) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA | MOHAMMED BADRA