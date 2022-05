I hid in the clouded wrath of the crowd but when they said, "Sit down," I stood up, ooh, ooh, growin' up



"Kelsey Golden says her 2-year-old son, Barrett, sneakily ordered 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald’s using the DoorDash app" https://t.co/GEFpWhBFFS pic.twitter.com/iSwuzgfxvC