19/08/2022 19 August 2022, Bavaria, Munich: Spain's gold medallist Maria Corbera celebrates during the award ceremony of the Women's C1 500m Final Canoe competition at the Olympic regatta facility Oberschleissheim, during the European Championships in Munich. Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa POLITICA DEPORTES Sven Hoppe/dpa | Sven Hoppe/dpa