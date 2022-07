Spanish F-18 jet fighter, seen through plane window, escorts an Easyjet flight heading from London to the Spanish holiday island of Menorca, after a hoax bomb threat by an 18-year-old British passenger, July 3, 2022. Marcus Torr/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. | MARCUS TORR