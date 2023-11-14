Zès Coll14/11/23 6:51
S'estiu ha estat un estrall

d'avions, tràfec i renou,

de gent que assuquí se mou,

de cotxos en enfilall...

Hem estat a pic de mall,

a tibo, plens com un ou...

Emperò, quan direm prou?

Tenc por que no sigui mai!

Més que mai