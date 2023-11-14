Més que mai

<h4 style="text-align: center;">S'estiu ha estat un estrall<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">d'avions, tr\u00e0fec i renou,<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">de gent que assuqu\u00ed se mou,<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">de cotxos en enfilall...<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">Hem estat a pic de mall,<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">a tibo, plens com un ou...<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">Emper\u00f2, quan direm prou?<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">Tenc por que no sigui mai!<\/h4>\r\n<p><a href="https:\/\/www.menorca.info\/menorca\/local\/2023\/11\/14\/2049571\/aeropuerto-alcanza-millones-viajeros-temporada-record-1400-vuelos-menos.html">M\u00e9s que mai<\/a><\/p>\r\n<p><\/p>
Sin comentarios
Para comentar es necesario estar registrado en Menorca - Es diari
De momento no hay comentarios.