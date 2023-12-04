Zès Coll04/12/23 6:45
Es humans som com es ases,

qualcú els ha de comandar,

i es locals per habitar

surten des foc a ses brases,

es Govern pot alçar vases

i tot ho pot decretar,

però tothom veu que hi ha

més patinets que no cases.

Decret d'habitatges