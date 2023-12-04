<h4 style="text-align: center;">Es humans som com es ases,<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">qualc\u00fa els ha de comandar,<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">i es locals per habitar<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">surten des foc a ses brases,<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">es Govern pot al\u00e7ar vases<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">i tot ho pot decretar,<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">per\u00f2 tothom veu que hi ha<\/h4>\r\n<h4 style="text-align: center;">m\u00e9s patinets que no cases.<\/h4>\r\n<h6><a href="https:\/\/www.menorca.info\/menorca\/local\/2023\/12\/04\/2062255\/propietarios-comercios-menorca-espera-para-reconvertir-locales-vivienda.html">Decret d'habitatges<\/a><\/h6>\r\n<p><\/p>
