Kharkiv (Ukraine), 05/06/2023.- Rescue services work at the site of a missile strike in downtown Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 06 June 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Russian forces launched rocket attacks hitting a car park near the airport and a road in the city center, the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov said on telegram, adding that there were no casualties. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV | SERGEY KOZLOV
Las autoridades impuestas por Rusia en la región ucraniana de Jersón, en el sur del país, comenzaron este martes las evacuaciones de las inmediaciones de la central hidroeléctrica de Nova Kajovka, que sufrió anoche un ataque del que Moscú culpa a Kiev.
