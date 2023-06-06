Kharkiv (Ukraine), 05/06/2023.- Rescue services work at the site of a missile strike in downtown Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 06 June 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Russian forces launched rocket attacks hitting a car park near the airport and a road in the city center, the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov said on telegram, adding that there were no casualties. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV | SERGEY KOZLOV