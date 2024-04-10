Palestinians return to Khan Younis

El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores israelí, Israel Katz, respondió este miércoles al líder supremo de Irán, el ayatolá Ali Jameneí, ante la amenaza de ataque en represalia por el supuesto bombardeo israelí contra el consulado iraní en Damasco, en el que murieron siete miembros de la Guardia Revolucionaria. "Si Irán ataca desde su propio territorio, Israel responderá y atacará en Irán", publicó Katz en la red social X, asegurando que habrá represalias ante cualquier ofensiva en suelo israelí.

También esta mañana, en una entrevista con la radio pública israelí Reshet Bet, Katz reiteró que ningún ataque será tolerado, y acusó a Irán de ser "la cabeza de la serpiente", en referencia al apoyo que esta potencia brinda tanto a los islamistas de Hamás como a la milicia chií libanesa, Hizbulá, en el sur de Líbano.

Los comentarios se producen después de un discurso televisado de Jameneí en Teherán con motivo del Aíd al Fitr, la fiesta que pone fin al mes sagrado de Ramadán, en el que reiteró que «el régimen sionista (Israel) debe ser y será castigado».

«Cuando atacan el consulado es como si atacaran nuestro suelo», añadió el líder desde la mezquita Mosalla .

La máxima autoridad iraní aseguró que Israel cometió un «error» con el ataque del lunes 1 de abril en el que murieron seis sirios y siete miembros de la Guardia Revolucionaria de Irán, entre ellos el líder de su rama Fuerzas Quds para Siria y el Líbano, general de brigada Mohamed Reza Zahedi.

Las autoridades iraníes han prometido en repetidas ocasiones venganza por el ataque contra la sede diplomática.